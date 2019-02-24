Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

February 7

Travis J. Baker, felony theft

Anthony S. Houk, warrant arrest (5)

February 8

Joshua M. Wilson, warrant arrest

Joseph M. Hayden, warrant arrest

Donnie L. Oney, domestic violence

February 9

Charles W. Reynolds, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

February 10

Brandon S. Stang, criminal endangering

Michael R. Kinder, criminal trespass

Mindy R. Picklesimer, theft without consent

William R. Nicholson, domestic violence

Dylan W. Isaacs, theft without consent

February 11

Timmie L. Matheny, felony vandalism of business property

Cecilia A. Glandon, felony warrant arrest

James T. H. Flatter, felony warrant arrest (2)

Walton L. Orum, warrant arrest (2)

Shankisha M. Z. Crosby Cole, warrant arrest

February 12

Baleigh J. Collinsworth, aggravated vehicular assault (felony), OVI

Renee A. Shippy, OVI, failure to stop after accident, driving left of center

Anna M. German, theft without consent

Tiara E. Duerson, warrant arrest

February 13

Ricky Wells, felony theft

Patricia M. Nester, warrant arrest

Kenneth W. Peace, warrant arrest (2)

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_police-logo-2.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.