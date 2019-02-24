Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
February 7
Travis J. Baker, felony theft
Anthony S. Houk, warrant arrest (5)
February 8
Joshua M. Wilson, warrant arrest
Joseph M. Hayden, warrant arrest
Donnie L. Oney, domestic violence
February 9
Charles W. Reynolds, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
February 10
Brandon S. Stang, criminal endangering
Michael R. Kinder, criminal trespass
Mindy R. Picklesimer, theft without consent
William R. Nicholson, domestic violence
Dylan W. Isaacs, theft without consent
February 11
Timmie L. Matheny, felony vandalism of business property
Cecilia A. Glandon, felony warrant arrest
James T. H. Flatter, felony warrant arrest (2)
Walton L. Orum, warrant arrest (2)
Shankisha M. Z. Crosby Cole, warrant arrest
February 12
Baleigh J. Collinsworth, aggravated vehicular assault (felony), OVI
Renee A. Shippy, OVI, failure to stop after accident, driving left of center
Anna M. German, theft without consent
Tiara E. Duerson, warrant arrest
February 13
Ricky Wells, felony theft
Patricia M. Nester, warrant arrest
Kenneth W. Peace, warrant arrest (2)
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.