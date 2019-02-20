Final ATT store robbery suspect sentenced

DAYTON — The last of seven suspects in the AT&T store robbery last year will join his fellow defendants in prison.

Caleb W. Johnson, 19, was sentenced to seven years in prison by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Barbara Gorman after pleading guilty on two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping, and one count of improper handling of a firearm.

Other defendents, Taveon Felton, Damion Raglin, Skyver Palmer, and Dannell Robinson, were previously sentenced to prison for their roles in the robbery as werre two juvenile boys aged 15 and 16.

Six of the defendants were juveniles at the time of the robbery but 5 of those case were transferred to adult court.

The robbery, which occurred in February 2018, saw the defendants hold customers and store employees on the ground at gunpoint.

Police from multiple jurisdictions, including Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Riverside, Dayton, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia, and Butler Township responded and eventually arrested all the defendants who had fled the scene. While fleeing, the suspects struck a vehicle and then struck a parked vehicle before running from the vehicle. The ensuing chase forced a lockdown at the Huber Heights City Schools.

Fortunately for police, the department’s SWAT team was training nearby and, along with officers from Dayton and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a perimeter was able to be formed quickly.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

