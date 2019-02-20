Basora to be HHCS Superintendent

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Board of Education named Mario Basora as its new superintendent of schools at a special meeting held on Tuesday, February 19. Basora will assume the position on August 1.

Basora is currently the Superintendent of the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District. He replaces Sue Gunnell, who is retiring on July 31 after serving school district for 35 years, the last seven of which was as superintendent.

Under the terms of Basora’s three-year contract, he will be paid $156,000 per year with the Board of education reserving the right to adjust the salary annually. He will also receive a term life insurance policy equal to twice his annual salary; health and dental insurance paid at 85% by the district and 15% by the superintendent; a tax sheltered annuity in a pick-up arrangement equivalent to what would have been paid to the retirement system; $400 a month for in-district travel expenses and the standard IRS rate for out-of-district travel; and $4,000 to a health savings account on August 1, 2019, and then $2,000 on January 1 in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

He will accrue vacation days at the rate of 25 days per year, five of which, if unused, can be converted to cash payment. He will accrue sick leave per Ohio Law and Board Policy and will be allowed to take three personal days per year.

The Board of Education has been conducting a superintendent search for the past five months. The Board received the assistance in the process from K-12 Business Consulting, Inc. – a superintendent search firm – and Montgomery County Educational Service Center Superintendent Frank DePalma.

After the Board’s consultant developed a 10-page superintendent search profile that was based on input received during seven staff/community focus group sessions and from 117 survey responses from parents, teachers, administrators, support staff members and students, the Board reviewed the credentials of 15 applicants, many of whom were recruited.

Board interviews with six semi-final candidates were conducted on February 4 and February 5. Three finalists returned on February 12 for a second interview with the Board. Before the final Board interviews occurred on February 12, a committee of 21 citizens and district employees first had the opportunity to ask each candidate questions during “Meet and Greet” sessions at the Board office. The Board considered the committee’s reactions on all three finalists before reaching a final conclusion.

“Mr. Basora’s overall experience and his track record as a superintendent, principal, and teacher made him a strong candidate from the beginning,” Tony Cochren, Board President, said. “We believe he has the energy and expertise to work collaboratively with the Board, the staff, and community to help establish an exemplary vision and direction for the future.”

Mr. Basora has held his current position as superintendent of the Yellow Springs Exempted School District for the past nine years. For two years between 2008 and 2010, he served as a middle school principal in the Wyoming City School District after serving as a middle school principal in the Princeton City School District for three years between 2005 and 2008.

Before securing his first administrative position as an assistant high school principal in the Norwood City School District during the 2004-2005 school year, Mr. Basora began his educational career in the Princeton City School District in 2000, serving as a middle school and high school social studies teacher for four years.

Mr. Basora holds two bachelor’s degrees – one in political science from Cal State Fullerton in 1999, and the other in social studies from Northern Kentucky University in 2000. He earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Miami University in 2004, and he received his superintendent’s license from Xavier University in 2010. He has taught school law as an adjunct professor at Antioch University. In 2018, he was the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) Global Leadership Scholarship Winner. He has presented at statewide conferences for BASA and the Ohio School Boards Association, and he has served as a member of the BASA Legislative Committee.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the next superintendent of Huber Heights,” Mr. Basora stated. “I am excited about helping the district focus on doing what is best for children.” Mr. Basora will have a 15-day consulting contract to be utilized over the next five months for transition purposes into his new position.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

