Huber Heights seeks to fill board vacancies

HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced a vacancy on the City’s Property Maintenance Review Board as well as the Military and Veterans Commission. Applications will be accepted for these vacancies until March 1.

Applications can be obtained at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road or from the City of Huber Heights website, www.hhoh.org. (Click on City Council > Boards and Commissions > City of Huber Heights Application for Board/Commission Membership).

Applicants must be a resident and elector of Huber Heights (registered to vote). Boards and commissions advise the City Council on issues important to the City of Huber Heights. Most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

Applications should be sent to the Huber Heights City Council, c/o Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 or to arodgers@hhoh.org.

Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with Huber Heights City Staff and/or the Huber Heights City Council at a time yet to be determined.

Property Maintenance Review Board

The Property Maintenance Review Board hears reviews and appeals of determinations by the City’s Zoning Department on property maintenance issues. Some issues covered by the City’s property maintenance code include:

exterior structures painted and in good repair

grass and weeds consistently trimmed

shrubs and trees near sidewalks trimmed

yards and driveways free of junk and debris

inoperable vehicles in enclosed structures

trash containers enclosed and water tight

The Property Maintenance Review Board was established by City Council legislation.

The Property Maintenance Review Board meets twice a month on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 7:00 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Military and Veterans Commission

The Military and Veterans Commission will make recommendations to the City Council and the City Manager with respect to military and veteran related issues, ceremonies, events and activities that occur within the City if Huber Heights. Upon request, the Military and Veterans Commission can provide advice and assistance to City residents regarding resources available to members of the military, veterans, and members of their respective families. The Military and Veterans Commission will also act as a conduit of communication and coordination between the local military and veteran community and the City of Huber Heights.

The Military and Veterans Commission will consist of no fewer than five (5) and no more than nine (9) voting members appointed by City Council. The members of the Military and Veterans Commission will be balanced to reflect in-depth knowledge of military and veteran affairs and two-thirds (2/3) of the members must be veterans, active military, or immediate family members such as a spouse, parent, or child. The members of the Military and Veterans Commission will be appointed to staggered three-year terms.

The Military and Veterans Commission will meet once a month at a date and time to be determined or as needed in the Council Chambers the Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

City seeks applicants for boards and commissions

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

