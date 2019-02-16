Sollinger earns lifesaving award

HUBER HEIGHTS — On February 6, those in attendance at the Young Marines meeting gave witness to a Young Marine earning a special award. YM/Gunnery Sergeant John Sollinger, a Huber Heights resident, earned the 3rd Degree Lifesaving Award from the Young Marines National Headquarters. The prestigious award is given to any Young Marine who distinguishes themselves by heroism for acts of lifesaving of another human being, animal, or wildlife. The degrees are based on the amount of danger the Young Marine put themselves in when performing such intervention.

YM/GySgt Sollinger earned this award based on his actions on July 13, 2018, at which time a fellow Young Marine experienced a grand mal seizure while on the way to an encampment. The driver pulled over at the next exit and YM/GySgt Sollinger flagged down another Adult Volunteer, an off-duty fire fighter and EMT, to assist with the stricken Young Marine. He called 911 to summon first responders for further assistance. As they got closer, YM/GySgt Sollinger went outside the emergency scene and directed the ambulance to the proper location. He stayed by the side of the Young Marine throughout the entire process. He went to the hospital and stayed with the Young Marine until his parents arrived. His efforts that day resulted in beneficial intervention for the well-being of that Young Marine.

“The staff and I are very proud of YM/GySgt Sollinger for his competent response to the situation,” said J. Keagan Miller, Unit Commander of the Miami Valley Young Marines. “Our program prides itself by teaching leadership and self-discipline to ensure Young Marines can handle themselves in emergency situations.”

YM/GySgt Sollinger joined the program in 2014 and currently serves as the Unit Gunnery Sergeant for the Miami Valley Young Marines. He is a senior in high school. Upon graduation, he plans to continue serving his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

Unit Commander Keagan Miller presents 3rd Degree Life Saving Award to Young Marine Gunnery Sergeant John Sollinger https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Sollinger.jpeg Unit Commander Keagan Miller presents 3rd Degree Life Saving Award to Young Marine Gunnery Sergeant John Sollinger Contributed photo