SOAR holds Night of the Notables

6th grade SOAR students from Huber Heights Schools held their Night of the Notables by dressing in character while family and friends asked questions to determine their identity. They picked historical figures including Stan Lee, Elizabeth Blackwell, Marie Curie, Usain Bolt, and Shigeru Miyamoto. Students also had a treasure box with journal entries, pictures, awards, and souvenirs to represent their Notable. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_IMG_2677.jpg 6th grade SOAR students from Huber Heights Schools held their Night of the Notables by dressing in character while family and friends asked questions to determine their identity. They picked historical figures including Stan Lee, Elizabeth Blackwell, Marie Curie, Usain Bolt, and Shigeru Miyamoto. Students also had a treasure box with journal entries, pictures, awards, and souvenirs to represent their Notable. Contributed photo