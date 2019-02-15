Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

January 31

Jessica M. Welch, theft

Melissa A. Fick, warrant arrest

Mason J. Coston, domestic violence

February 1

Tiffany M. Ritchie, warrant arrest, criminal damaging

Tiffany M. Ritchie, theft

Logal L. Bray, OVI

February 2

Nicholas R. Hoover, warrant arrest

Donna K. Mason, warrant arrest

February 3

Seyi L. Johnson, theft without consent

Marcus D. Tillmon-Cornett, OVI, no headlights

Aaron R. L. Leist, OVI

Jeremy D. Bartee, felony warrant arrest

February 4

James J. Riggins, violation of protection order

Deana M. Stacy, assault

Anthone D. Taylor, possession of marijuana

Anthony D. Hill, OVI, OVI within 20 years, speeding, marked lanes violation, driving under suspension

Dieudonne Mirerenabo, open container violation

Seyi L. Johnson, theft without consent

Timothy E. Diviak,warrant arrest

Shelby R. Wells, domestic violence

February 5

Michael L. Hammond, felony domestic violence

Kelly L. Strine, felony warrant, obstructing official business

Jeffrey R. Adcox, drug paraphernalia

Elizabeth J. Dyer, animal at large

John K. Wiley, domestic violence, assault

Allysia A. Moore, felony warrant arrest

Nathan A. Thuma, warrant arrest

February 6

Gary D. Boyd, felony theft

Gary D. Boyd, theft

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_police-logo-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.