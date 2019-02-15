Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
January 31
Jessica M. Welch, theft
Melissa A. Fick, warrant arrest
Mason J. Coston, domestic violence
February 1
Tiffany M. Ritchie, warrant arrest, criminal damaging
Tiffany M. Ritchie, theft
Logal L. Bray, OVI
February 2
Nicholas R. Hoover, warrant arrest
Donna K. Mason, warrant arrest
February 3
Seyi L. Johnson, theft without consent
Marcus D. Tillmon-Cornett, OVI, no headlights
Aaron R. L. Leist, OVI
Jeremy D. Bartee, felony warrant arrest
February 4
James J. Riggins, violation of protection order
Deana M. Stacy, assault
Anthone D. Taylor, possession of marijuana
Anthony D. Hill, OVI, OVI within 20 years, speeding, marked lanes violation, driving under suspension
Dieudonne Mirerenabo, open container violation
Seyi L. Johnson, theft without consent
Timothy E. Diviak,warrant arrest
Shelby R. Wells, domestic violence
February 5
Michael L. Hammond, felony domestic violence
Kelly L. Strine, felony warrant, obstructing official business
Jeffrey R. Adcox, drug paraphernalia
Elizabeth J. Dyer, animal at large
John K. Wiley, domestic violence, assault
Allysia A. Moore, felony warrant arrest
Nathan A. Thuma, warrant arrest
February 6
Gary D. Boyd, felony theft
Gary D. Boyd, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.