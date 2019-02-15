Students advance to state science fair

HUBER HEIGHTS — After an impressive showing, 13 students are moving on to the next level of state science fair competition. 59 total students created projects for the District Science Fair.

49 judges evaluated science projects. Judges included HHCS administration, staff members, and teachers. Huber Heights government officials, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel, and Vectren employees also served as judges.

Grading criteria for the District Science Fair included students demonstrating knowledge in the four areas of knowledge achieved, effective use of scientific method, clarity of expression, and originality and creativity. Students were also evaluated on the display of their project board, the quality of their report, and the quality of a student’s oral presentation of their project. Projects were placed either in “good,” “excellent,” or “superior” categories.

Students displayed quite a bit of creativity when coming up with topics for their science projects. They ranged from video games affecting blood pressure, tackling the five second rule myth, and the science behind afterimages.

District Science Fair organizer Shalen Back, a teacher on special assignment in the district’s Curriculum & Instruction department, was impressed with the students’ creativity. “It was amazing to see the projects that our students are capable of producing,” said Back. “The students beamed with excitement as they presented an understanding of the scientific method and gained familiarity with problem-solving and investigative exportation, which is so critical for future endeavors.”

From here, all students in 5th grade and up that earned a “superior” rating are eligible to move on to the West District Science Day at Central State University on March 23.

Students advancing to the state competition are Ana Gibson and Autumn Rose (Charles Huber); William Belisle, Peter Maalouf, and Catherine Zbinden (Rushmore); Andileese Reid (Wright Brothers); Enna Eastman, Yasmeen Hamdan, Jay Patel, Peyton Roberts, Craig Vossler, and James Zbinden (Weisenborn).

Catherine Zbinden and HHCS Board Member Mark Combs with Catherine’s project, Salt Inhibits The Growth Of E. Coli. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Catherine-Zbinden.jpg Catherine Zbinden and HHCS Board Member Mark Combs with Catherine’s project, Salt Inhibits The Growth Of E. Coli. HHCS Photo Gabe Brooks talking to judges about his project A Jet Of Hope – How Paper Airplane Size Effects Flying Distance. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Gabe-Brooks.jpg Gabe Brooks talking to judges about his project A Jet Of Hope – How Paper Airplane Size Effects Flying Distance. HHCS Photo Peyton Tengesdahl and his project, Video Games & Your Blood Pressure. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Peyton-Tengesdahl.jpg Peyton Tengesdahl and his project, Video Games & Your Blood Pressure. HHCS Photo Yasmeen Hamdan with her project, How Do Gum Flavors Affect Test Performance. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Yasmeen-HamdanJPG.jpg Yasmeen Hamdan with her project, How Do Gum Flavors Affect Test Performance. HHCS Photo