Community Calendar

Huber Heights Parks and Recreation Board to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Parks and Recreation Board will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Huber Heights City Council to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, February 25 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Huber Heights night at Dayton Philharmonic

DAYTON — Residents of Huber Heights are invited to purchase any seats at the 8 p.m. performances of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday or Saturday, Feb. 22-23 for just $16. Eileen Evers, a master of the Irish Fiddle, will join the DPO for an evening of Celtic music and tradition. Tickets can be purchased in person at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at (888) 228-3630, or by phone at daytonperformingarts.org. Use the code word FIDDLE to receive your discount.

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

HUBER HIEGHTS — The Knights of Columbus #4424 is hosting a Fish Fry the third Friday of each month from October through May. The next one is Friday, Feb. 21, 2019 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage, Hot Dogs and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including French Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $13 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; and under 5 Free. $38 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. All are welcome.

Ward 1 Community Meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Ward 1 Council Member Richard Shaw is hosting a community meeting on Saturday, March 2 from 10 am to noon at Al’s Smokehouse, 7777Old Troy Pike. Topics will include the National League of Cities, business update, updates on city projects, and a state legislative update.

Ward 4 Community Meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Ward 4 Council Member Andy Hill will hold constituent hours on Monday, March 4 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Huber Heights City Hall.

Operation: Sunrise 2 – Pancakes for a Cause

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Miami Valley Young Marines are hosting a pancake breakfast on Sunday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Huber Heights Masonic Lodge 777 located at 7778 Wildcat Road. The cost is $5 and all proceeds will benefit the Montgomery County Drug Free Coalition.

Historical Society open to public

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society is now open to the public on the second Saturday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month from 5 – 7 p.m. The Society is located in Studebaker School at 5950 Longford Road. Follow the signs “Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society”. NOTE: If Huber Heights City Schools cancel all events “Due to weather” the society will also be closed. For more information contact the Society at 937-204-2903 or 937-974-5286.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the a.m.erican Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Cha.m.bersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_Calendar-2.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.