Power of the Pen Warrior Writers compete

WEST CARROLLTON — Power of the Pen Warrior Writers competed in their Western conference competition at West Carrollton Junior High School on January 26. The Warrior Writers competed against 16 school districts in the area with the help of their coach Miss Abby Hardin.

The Warrior Writers consist of both seventh and eighth graders. At competition, writers are given three rounds of prompts to complete in 40 minute blocks, and then are judged by local teachers and Power of the Pen volunteers. Power of the Pen is state-wide, and is a wonderful opportunity for students.

The Warrior Writers are happy to announce that one of their finest writers, seventh grader Valery Cooper, is a Regional Qualifier. Cooper will compete at Wittenberg University in March to see if she qualifies to go on to the state competition held at the College of Wooster. Congratulations to Valery, and all of the Warrior Writers.

Power of the Pen Warrior Writers are pictured left to right: Austin Dixon (8th grade), De’airra Reid (7th), Kadence Fitzpatrick (8th), Caitlyn O’Dell (8th), Randy Martin (7th), Grady Baumgartner (8th), Delaney Prim (7th), Shawn Webb (7th), Valery Cooper (7th), and Meredith Corby-Brown (7th). https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/02/web1_PowerPen.jpeg Power of the Pen Warrior Writers are pictured left to right: Austin Dixon (8th grade), De’airra Reid (7th), Kadence Fitzpatrick (8th), Caitlyn O’Dell (8th), Randy Martin (7th), Grady Baumgartner (8th), Delaney Prim (7th), Shawn Webb (7th), Valery Cooper (7th), and Meredith Corby-Brown (7th). Contributed photo