Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
January 24
Shannon N. M. Smith, OVI
Ta’Vaughn L. Tilley, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Aaron T. Jacks, warrant arrest
January 25
Travis J. Baker, theft
Latasha R. Rife, theft
January 26
Margaret A. Cl0thier, warrant arrest
January 27
Barry E. Pitts, warrant arrest
Nathan A. Thuma, warrant arrest
Ronald E. Gilliam, warrant arrest
Ja Erica M. Baker, warrant arrest
Stacia F. McKenzie, theft without consent
January 28
Ryan T. James, felony warrant arrest
Matthew S. Brown, party lines to be yielded in emergencies
Maria N. Eads, warrant arrest
Darryl R. Reid, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Dajavon E. Flucas, warrant arrest
January 29
Adam P. Inman, felony gross sexual imposition victim under 13
Elijah B. Goldstein, warrant arrest
Dean J. R. Sacher, warrant arrest
David L. Taylor, warrant arrest (2)
William D. R. Wilson, warrant arrest (2)
January 30
Joel M. Parton, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.