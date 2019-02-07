Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

January 24

Shannon N. M. Smith, OVI

Ta’Vaughn L. Tilley, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Aaron T. Jacks, warrant arrest

January 25

Travis J. Baker, theft

Latasha R. Rife, theft

January 26

Margaret A. Cl0thier, warrant arrest

January 27

Barry E. Pitts, warrant arrest

Nathan A. Thuma, warrant arrest

Ronald E. Gilliam, warrant arrest

Ja Erica M. Baker, warrant arrest

Stacia F. McKenzie, theft without consent

January 28

Ryan T. James, felony warrant arrest

Matthew S. Brown, party lines to be yielded in emergencies

Maria N. Eads, warrant arrest

Darryl R. Reid, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Dajavon E. Flucas, warrant arrest

January 29

Adam P. Inman, felony gross sexual imposition victim under 13

Elijah B. Goldstein, warrant arrest

Dean J. R. Sacher, warrant arrest

David L. Taylor, warrant arrest (2)

William D. R. Wilson, warrant arrest (2)

January 30

Joel M. Parton, warrant arrest

