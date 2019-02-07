HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 11-15:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, February 11

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, February 12

Mini bagels with cinnoman cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, February 13

Professional Development Day – No School

Thursday, February 14

Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, February 15

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, February 11

Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk

Tuesday, February 12

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, February 13

Professional Development Day – No School

Thursday, February 14

Confetti pancakes w/sausage patty, hashbrown, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, February 15

Bosco cheese sticks, green beans, pizza sauce, pears fresh fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, February 11

Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk

Tuesday, February 12

Chili dog on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, February 13

Professional Development Day – No School

Thursday, February 14

Confetti pancakes w/sausage patty, hashbrown, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, February 15

Bosco cheese sticks, green beans, pizza sauce, pears fresh fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, February 11

Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets or pulled pork on bun, green baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit

Tuesday, February 12

Chicken nuggets w/roll or cheeseburger on bun, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Wednesday, February 13

Professional Development Day – No School

Thursday, February 14

Confetti pancakes w/sausage patty or chicken patty on bun, hashbrown, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, February 15

Bosco cheese sticks or rotini w/meat sauce, green beans, pizza sauce, pears fresh fruit, milk

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.