HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 11-15:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, February 11
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, February 12
Mini bagels with cinnoman cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, February 13
Professional Development Day – No School
Thursday, February 14
Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, February 15
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, February 11
Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk
Tuesday, February 12
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, February 13
Professional Development Day – No School
Thursday, February 14
Confetti pancakes w/sausage patty, hashbrown, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, February 15
Bosco cheese sticks, green beans, pizza sauce, pears fresh fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, February 11
Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk
Tuesday, February 12
Chili dog on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, February 13
Professional Development Day – No School
Thursday, February 14
Confetti pancakes w/sausage patty, hashbrown, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, February 15
Bosco cheese sticks, green beans, pizza sauce, pears fresh fruit, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, February 11
Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets or pulled pork on bun, green baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit
Tuesday, February 12
Chicken nuggets w/roll or cheeseburger on bun, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Wednesday, February 13
Professional Development Day – No School
Thursday, February 14
Confetti pancakes w/sausage patty or chicken patty on bun, hashbrown, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, February 15
Bosco cheese sticks or rotini w/meat sauce, green beans, pizza sauce, pears fresh fruit, milk
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.