HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 4 – 8:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, February 4
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, February 5
Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, February 6
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, February 7
Cereal, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, February 8
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, February 4
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk
Tuesday, February 5
Hot dog on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, February 6
Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce, refried beans, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, February 7
Popcorn chicken w/soft pretzel rod, green beans, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, February 8
Turkey & cheese deli on bun, corn, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, February 4
Tuesday, February 5
Chicken patty on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce, fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, February 6
Thursday, February 7
Friday, February 8
High School Lunch menu
Monday, February 4
Choice of pizza or italian sub on bun, greenbeans, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit
Tuesday, February 5
Cheeseburger on bun or chicken patty on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Wednesday, February 6
Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce or burrito, refried beans, choice of fruit
Thursday, February 7
Popcorn chicken w/soft pretzel rod or pulled pork on bun, green beans, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, February 8
Philly cheesesteak on bun or spicy chicken tenders w/roll, corn, cucumber slices, choice of fruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.