HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 4 – 8:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, February 4

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, February 5

Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, February 6

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, February 7

Cereal, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, February 8

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, February 4

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk

Tuesday, February 5

Hot dog on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, February 6

Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce, refried beans, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, February 7

Popcorn chicken w/soft pretzel rod, green beans, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, February 8

Turkey & cheese deli on bun, corn, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, February 4

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk

Tuesday, February 5

Chicken patty on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce, fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, February 6

Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce, refried beans, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, February 7

Popcorn chicken w/soft pretzel rod, green beans, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, February 8

Turkey & cheese deli on bun, corn, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, February 4

Choice of pizza or italian sub on bun, greenbeans, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit

Tuesday, February 5

Cheeseburger on bun or chicken patty on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Wednesday, February 6

Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce or burrito, refried beans, choice of fruit

Thursday, February 7

Popcorn chicken w/soft pretzel rod or pulled pork on bun, green beans, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, February 8

Philly cheesesteak on bun or spicy chicken tenders w/roll, corn, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.