Huber Heights seeks to fill board vacancies

HUBER HEIGHTS – The City of Huber Heights has announced a vacancy on the City’s Arts and Beautification Commission as well as the Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board. Applications will be accepted for the Arts and Beautification position until February 15 and the Water and Sewer Advisory Board until Februry 22.

Applications can be obtained at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road or from the City of Huber Heights website, www.hhoh.org. (Click on City Council > Boards and Commissions > City of Huber Heights Application for Board/Commission Membership).

Applicants must be a resident and elector of Huber Heights (registered to vote). Boards and commissions advise the City Council on issues important to the City of Huber Heights. Most positions do not require extensive expertise, just an eagerness to serve.

Applications should be sent to the Huber Heights City Council, c/o Anthony Rodgers, Clerk of Council, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424 or to arodgers@hhoh.org.

Applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview with Huber Heights City Staff and/or the Huber Heights City Council at a time yet to be determined.

Arts and Beautification Commission

The Arts and Beautification Commission is charged with studying and developing a program for the development and encouragement of all forms of art within the City, including the fine arts; performing arts; historical arts and interests in community heritage; folk arts; and cultural arts. The Arts and Beautification Commission will make recommendations to the City Council on the implementation and operation of a City arts program. The Arts and Beautification Commission will also have planning and operational responsibilities related to City-sponsored festivals, events, parades, etc. The Arts and Beautification Commission also is charged with studying and developing proposals and plans for the beautification of the City, making recommendations to the City Planning Commission and City Council for the implementation of proposals and plans and performing other duties as may be assigned by City Council. The Arts and Beautification Commission was established by City Council legislation.

The Arts and Beautification Commission meets once a month on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 PM or as needed in the Council Chambers at the Huber Heights City Hall at 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio.

Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board

The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board solicits input from all water and sewer system users and relays their input to the City Council. The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board assists City staff in making recommendations as to the hiring of a utility management firm and develops long-range plans for the improvement of the system. The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board also reviews, recommends, and advises the City Council on matters relating to:



management, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater systems and properties



quality of water delivered to customers



rates to be charges for water and sewer service



customer billings and other elements of customer service



capital improvements



policies to govern the operation of the water and sewer systems



The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board also hears initial appeals by customers related to billing or services. The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board was established by City Council legislation.

The Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board meets bi-monthly on the third Monday of odd numbered months at 6:00 PM or as needed in the Police Community Room at the Huber Heights Police Building

City seeks applicants for boards and commissions

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

