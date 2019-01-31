Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

January 17

Cory J. Crager, felonious assault

Cassey L. Goodman, domestic violence

David A. Hackett, warrant arrest

Jenna N. Morris warrant arrest

Andrew W. Leadford, theft without consent

January 18

Jeremy M. Braden, failure to comply with signal of police, obstructing official business

Nathan A. Thatcher, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, breakin and entering

Cassandra R. Cisneros, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant arrest

January 19

Akim M. Akhmedov, OVI

David L. Taylor, warrant arrest (2)

Scott G. Barnes, felonious assault

Shane A. Anders, disorderly conduct

January 20

Vickie L. Kavanagh, warrant arrest (2)

January 22

Nyem E. Wilson, possession of marijuana

Frederick D. Harris, warrant arrest (2) drug paraphernalia

Lana J. Huffman, warrant arrest, drug possession

Frederick D. Harris, theft

Evan L. Layman, drug possession, drug paraphernalia

Jarrod W. Beverly, drug possession

January 23

Ronald F. Russell, felony warrant arrest (2)

Shannon L. Neace, warrant arrest

Jonathan C. Bateman, warrant arrest

Kimberly A. Finnell, OVI

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

