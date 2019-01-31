Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
January 17
Cory J. Crager, felonious assault
Cassey L. Goodman, domestic violence
David A. Hackett, warrant arrest
Jenna N. Morris warrant arrest
Andrew W. Leadford, theft without consent
January 18
Jeremy M. Braden, failure to comply with signal of police, obstructing official business
Nathan A. Thatcher, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, breakin and entering
Cassandra R. Cisneros, obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant arrest
January 19
Akim M. Akhmedov, OVI
David L. Taylor, warrant arrest (2)
Scott G. Barnes, felonious assault
Shane A. Anders, disorderly conduct
January 20
Vickie L. Kavanagh, warrant arrest (2)
January 22
Nyem E. Wilson, possession of marijuana
Frederick D. Harris, warrant arrest (2) drug paraphernalia
Lana J. Huffman, warrant arrest, drug possession
Frederick D. Harris, theft
Evan L. Layman, drug possession, drug paraphernalia
Jarrod W. Beverly, drug possession
January 23
Ronald F. Russell, felony warrant arrest (2)
Shannon L. Neace, warrant arrest
Jonathan C. Bateman, warrant arrest
Kimberly A. Finnell, OVI
