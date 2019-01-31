Wayne BPA members advance to State

HUBER HEIGHTS — Congrats to the Wayne High School students who participated in the Business Professionals of America Region 3 competition. State competition is March 1Fourth and 1Fifth in Columbus. Top three state finishers will compete in the national BPA competition in Anaheim, California in May.
The full list of Wayne High School participants is below. Those with a * next to their name advanced to state competition:
*Daisy Gibb – Second Place Fundamental Wordprocessing
Yousif Altufaili – Fourth Advanced Wordprocessing Skills
Caleb Pequignot – Fourth Place Business Law and Ethics
Bobby Cole – Fifth Place Business Law and Ethics
Grace Boman – First Place Digital Publishing
*Jaden Scarpelli – Second Place Digital Publishing
*Saul Salaam – Third Place Digital Publishing
*Destiny Wagoner – Fourth Place Digital Publishing
Alyssa Golembiewski – Fifth Place Digital Publishing
Jose Sandoval – Sixth Place Digital Publishing
Angelina Bradley – Fourth Place Desktop Publishing
Mikayla McNeal – Fifth Place Desktop Publishing
Edwin Laracuenta – Sixth Place Desktop Publishing
*Laura Schreyer – First Place Fundamentals of Web Design
*Matt Stuart – Second Place Fundamentals of Web Design
*Brandon Dickey – Third Place Fundamentals of Web Design
Matt Stuart – First Place Digital Communication and Design
Alyssa Golembiewski – Third Place Digital Communication and Design
Taylor Welch – Fifth Place Digital Communication and Design
Judged Events
Tacenanna Zeleya – Second Place Graphic Design Promotion
Faith Bastress – Fifth Place Graphic Design Promotion