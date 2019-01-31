Wayne BPA members advance to State

HUBER HEIGHTS — Congrats to the Wayne High School students who participated in the Business Professionals of America Region 3 competition. State competition is March 1Fourth and 1Fifth in Columbus. Top three state finishers will compete in the national BPA competition in Anaheim, California in May.

The full list of Wayne High School participants is below. Those with a * next to their name advanced to state competition:

*Daisy Gibb – Second Place Fundamental Wordprocessing

Yousif Altufaili – Fourth Advanced Wordprocessing Skills

Caleb Pequignot – Fourth Place Business Law and Ethics

Bobby Cole – Fifth Place Business Law and Ethics

Grace Boman – First Place Digital Publishing

*Jaden Scarpelli – Second Place Digital Publishing

*Saul Salaam – Third Place Digital Publishing

*Destiny Wagoner – Fourth Place Digital Publishing

Alyssa Golembiewski – Fifth Place Digital Publishing

Jose Sandoval – Sixth Place Digital Publishing

Angelina Bradley – Fourth Place Desktop Publishing

Mikayla McNeal – Fifth Place Desktop Publishing

Edwin Laracuenta – Sixth Place Desktop Publishing

*Laura Schreyer – First Place Fundamentals of Web Design

*Matt Stuart – Second Place Fundamentals of Web Design

*Brandon Dickey – Third Place Fundamentals of Web Design

Matt Stuart – First Place Digital Communication and Design

Alyssa Golembiewski – Third Place Digital Communication and Design

Taylor Welch – Fifth Place Digital Communication and Design

Judged Events

Tacenanna Zeleya – Second Place Graphic Design Promotion

Faith Bastress – Fifth Place Graphic Design Promotion

Pictured left to right are Wayne High School Business Professionals of America membes Tacenanna Zeleya, Faith Bastress, Daisy Gibb, Destiny Wagoner, Caleb Pequignot, Bobby Cole and Matt Stuart. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_WayneBPA.jpeg Pictured left to right are Wayne High School Business Professionals of America membes Tacenanna Zeleya, Faith Bastress, Daisy Gibb, Destiny Wagoner, Caleb Pequignot, Bobby Cole and Matt Stuart. Contributed photo