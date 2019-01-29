HHCS to begin Superintendent interviews

HUBER HEIGHTS — Six candidates will be interviewed to become the next Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) superintendent. All candidates being considered have decades of administrational experience and are highly touted educational leaders in their previous positions.

The six interviewees were chosen from a pool of 15 applicants, several with ties to Miami Valley School districts along with others as far away as Cuyahoga County in northern Ohio.

Mario Basora is the current superintendent at Yellow Springs Schools with previous stops as the principal at Wyoming Middle School and Princeton Middle School. Basora has presented at Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) and Ohio School Boards Association conferences on leadership, diversity, and inclusion. He also has created a “Deeper Learning Training Center” for Yellow Spring Schools which is visited by other school districts and has served as an adjunct professor in school law at Antioch University.

Jason Enix has ties to HHCS as he was raised in Huber Heights and is a 1993 graduate of Wayne High School. Enix is currently the assistant superintendent at Beavercreek City Schools with duties including evaluating principals and overseeing curriculum and professional development. He also has experience with union negotiations as a teacher and as an administrator.

Lou Kramer’s resume includes being the superintendent at London City Schools, his current district, and Northeastern Local Schools. His accomplishments for his current district include broadening STEM pathway opportunities and College Credit Plus courses for students. Kramer is highly involved with BASA as he’s been assigned twice by the organization to mentor beginning Ohio superintendents in addition to serving on numerous committees.

Tracey Miller has been at Dublin City Schools since 2003 where he currently serves as the deputy superintendent with prior roles including director of operations, director of secondary education, and Dublin Coffman High School principal. Miller has been an active member of the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators. Outside of Dublin City Schools, he has vast administrative experience in diverse school environments at Hamilton City Schools and Lima City Schools.

Jeff Patrick is the current director of business and classified staff at Fairborn City Schools and before that he was the superintendent at Franklin Monroe Local Schools and Bradford Exempted Village Schools. He has 12 years of union negotiations experience as a superintendent and as a business manager. Patrick also facilitated budget carry-overs while previously serving as a superintendent in two districts.

Scott Reeves is currently the executive director of secondary education at Westerville City Schools where he has created a department for minority student achievement and career readiness. Reeves has an established track record of leadership success as he’s currently on the board of directors for the Westerville Resource Ministry Food Pantry, led a partnership of three high schools to increase access to AP courses for economically disadvantaged and minority groups, and has served on the State Board of Directors for the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The first round of interviews for these candidates will be on February 4 and 5 and the finalist interviews will be on February 12. The start date for the next superintendent will be on August 1, 2019.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_HHCSlogo-11.jpg

Six candidates to interview out of 15 applications received

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.