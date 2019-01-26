Shaw to chair NLC Council

WASHINGTON — Huber Heights City Council Member Richard Shaw has appointed to serve as chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) First-Tier Suburbs Council, an NLC member council.

NLC member councils connect municipal officials whose communities share common characteristics. Members share best practices with peers from around the country, generating policy ideas and creative solutions to the unique challenges facing first-tier suburbs.

“Our member councils help ensure that the voice of America’s cities and towns are heard in Washington,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana, and president of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Richard Shaw leadership on NLC’s First Tier Suburbs Council on behalf of his residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

In addition to networking and information sharing opportunities, member councils also contribute to NLC’s advocacy efforts, ensuring that the needs of first-tier suburbs are reflected in NLC’s National Municipal Policy.

Mr. Shaw said, “I would like to thank the National League of Cities for this appointment to Chair the First-Tier Suburbs Council. The First Suburbs Consortium of Dayton was created in 2005 to focus on the challenges and opportunities within our region. These include aging infrastructure, mature housing stock, changing demographics and economic development/redevelopment. I am excited to continue this conversation on a national level recognizing that our suburban communities have more in common with each other than we do differences.”

The First-Tier Suburbs Council is specific to elected officials from NLC member cities outside of central cities and inside the ring of developing suburbs and rural areas. The Council will meet again in March of 2019 at the Congressional City Conference in Washington.

2019 First-Tier Suburbs Leadership

Chair: Richard E. Shaw Jr., Councilmember, Huber Heights, Ohio

Vice Chair: Lauren Tolmachoff, Councilmember, Glendale, Ariz.

Vice Chair: Stephanie Meyer, Councilmember, Shawnee, Kansas

Shaw https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Richard-Shaw.jpeg Shaw