Homework help is available at Library

HUBER HEIGHTS — Students who struggle with homework assignments can find friendly, free assistance at the Dayton Metro Library. Homework Helpers are on hand to help students of all ages at the Huber Heights Branch on Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-noon, the Trotwood Branch on Mondays, 3:00-5:00 p.m., and the Burkhardt Branch on Tuesdays, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Homework Helper volunteers can:

Review school assignments

Offer feedback on projects

Guide students to reliable Library resources

Connect students to Library staff expertise

Suggest effective study skills

“Students are encouraged to bring their homework to the Library, and our friendly volunteers will guide them in the right direction,” said Amanda Arrington, Volunteer Services Manager. “Sometimes a little one-on-one assistance outside of the classroom is exactly what’s needed to get over those academic hurdles.”

Homework Help Volunteers are available at these Library locations:

Huber Heights 6160 Chambersburg Rd. Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Trotwood 651 E. Main St. Mondays, 3-5 p.m.

Burkhardt 4680 Burkhardt Ave. Tuesdays, 3-5 p.m.

AmeriCorps volunteers also offer Rock Your Homework assistance at the Madden Hills and Northwest Branch Libraries, Monday through Thursday, 2-6 p.m.

For more information on homework resources or volunteer assistance, call (937) 463-2665.

