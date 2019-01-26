Young Marines to host recruit training

MIAMI VALLEY — The Young Marines, a national youth organization, will hold four information sessions for perspective parents and youth for the Miami Valley Unit on the following dates and locations from 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, 6 February at St. Peter Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights

Wednesday, 13 February at AMVETS Post 88, 3449 Lefevre Rd, Troy

Wednesday, 20 February at St. Peter Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd, Huber Heights

Wednesday, 27 February at AMVETS Post 88, 3449 Lefevre Rd, Troy

The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

“We are putting a call out to boys and girls to join our ranks,” said J. Keagan Miller, unit commander of the Miami Valley Young Marines. “In the Young Marines, many friendships are formed and many such friendships continue into adulthood.”

There are leadership schools as well as travel opportunities such as visiting Pearl Harbor, participating in National Code Talkers Day, and joining summer camps for sailing, simulated flying, working at a cattle ranch, exploring the “Wild West,” scuba diving lessons, and visiting American historical sites.

The Miami Valley Unit and the Young Marines’ objectives are:

to promote the physical, moral, and mental development of its members

to advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention education

to instill in its members the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God, and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions

to stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America

to promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drill

“We’re growing and learning all the time,” Miller said. “We are a successful unit, and we measure success by community involvement and kids having fun while learning.”

For more information, visit www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com or call 937-701-8217.