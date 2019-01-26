HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of January 28 – February 1:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, January 28

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, January 29

Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, January 30

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, January 31

Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, February 1

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, January 28

Chicken drumstick w/dinner roll, mashed potatoes, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk

Tuesday, January 29

Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, January 30

Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, January 31

Confetti pancakes w/saus patties, hashbrown, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, February 1

Bosco cheesesticks, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

High School Lunch menu

Monday, January 28

Spicy chicken tenders w/roll or cheeseburger, cheesy mashed potatoes, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit

Tuesday, January 29

Pizza or pulled pork on bun, green beans, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Wednesday, January 30

Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll or philly cheesesteak on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Thursday, January 31

Confetti pancakes w/sausage patties or chicken patty on bun, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, February 1

Cook’s choice, corn, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.