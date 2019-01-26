HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of January 28 – February 1:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, January 28
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, January 29
Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, January 30
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, January 31
Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, February 1
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, January 28
Chicken drumstick w/dinner roll, mashed potatoes, baby carrots w/dip, fruit juice, milk
Tuesday, January 29
Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, January 30
Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, January 31
Confetti pancakes w/saus patties, hashbrown, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, February 1
Bosco cheesesticks, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
High School Lunch menu
Monday, January 28
Spicy chicken tenders w/roll or cheeseburger, cheesy mashed potatoes, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit
Tuesday, January 29
Pizza or pulled pork on bun, green beans, cucumber slices, choice of fruit
Wednesday, January 30
Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll or philly cheesesteak on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Thursday, January 31
Confetti pancakes w/sausage patties or chicken patty on bun, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, February 1
Cook’s choice, corn, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.