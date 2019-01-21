Burlington store to open in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Burlington Stores has announced that it will open a new store this spring located at North Heights Plaza, 5545 Executive Boulevard. The store will offer brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home, all at amazing everyday low prices.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in the Huber Heights community. This new location brings jobs to the community, and provides a great shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Tom Kingsbury, President, CEO and Chairman, Burlington Stores.

The store will have 28,000 square feet and feature a fresh, new store design that allows for a simple and attractive shopping experience for customers.

“We are very glad to have Burlington join the Huber Heights Community, bringing additional jobs as well as additional retail choices for our residents and visitors from the region,” said City Manager Rob Schimmer. “Burlington has shown a great deal of commitment to creating a modern and convenient space for their shoppers in a prime location within our community. We look forward to Burlington’s opening and a long lasting business partnership.”

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

