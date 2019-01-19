HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of January 21-25:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, January 21
MLK Day – No School
Tuesday, January 22
Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, January 23
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, January 24
Cereal, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, January 25
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, January 21
MLK Day – No School
Tuesday, January 22
Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets, green beans, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, January 23
Beef walking taco w/ cheese and shredded lettuce, refried beans, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, January 24
Bosco pizza, salad w/dressing, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, January 25
Chicken & waffle, hash brown, grape tomatoes, ruby red grapefruit, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, January 21
MLK Day – No School
Tuesday, January 22
Mac & Cheese w/ chicken nuggets or pulled pork on bun, green beans, cucumber slices, choice of fruit
Wednesday, January 23
Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Thursday, January 24
Bosco cheesesticks or chiken tenders w/roll, corn, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, January 25
Chicken & waffle or chicken patty on bun, hash browns, grape tomatoes, ruby red grapefruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.