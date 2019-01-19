HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of January 21-25:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, January 21

MLK Day – No School

Tuesday, January 22

Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, January 23

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, January 24

Cereal, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, January 25

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, January 21

MLK Day – No School

Tuesday, January 22

Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets, green beans, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, January 23

Beef walking taco w/ cheese and shredded lettuce, refried beans, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, January 24

Bosco pizza, salad w/dressing, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, January 25

Chicken & waffle, hash brown, grape tomatoes, ruby red grapefruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, January 21

MLK Day – No School

Tuesday, January 22

Mac & cheese w/chicken nuggets, green beans, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, January 23

Beef walking taco w/ cheese and shredded lettuce, refried beans, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, January 24

Bosco pizza, salad w/dressing, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, January 25

Chicken & waffle, hash brown, grape tomatoes, ruby red grapefruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, January 21

MLK Day – No School

Tuesday, January 22

Mac & Cheese w/ chicken nuggets or pulled pork on bun, green beans, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Wednesday, January 23

Beef walking taco w/cheese & shredded lettuce or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Thursday, January 24

Bosco cheesesticks or chiken tenders w/roll, corn, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, January 25

Chicken & waffle or chicken patty on bun, hash browns, grape tomatoes, ruby red grapefruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.