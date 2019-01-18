Huber Heights students receive awards

Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Susan Gunnell recognized the HHCS student winners in the Violence Prevention Poster and Writing Contest at the January Board Meeting. She awarded a certificate to Malia Galloway, a third grade student at Valley Forge Elementary, and Gulhanim Sarvarov, a third grade student at Valley Forge Elementary, will be awarded with a certificate as well. The contest was organized by Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr.

Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Susan Gunnell recognized the HHCS student winners in the Violence Prevention Poster and Writing Contest at the January Board Meeting. She awarded a certificate to Malia Galloway, a third grade student at Valley Forge Elementary, and Gulhanim Sarvarov, a third grade student at Valley Forge Elementary, will be awarded with a certificate as well. The contest was organized by Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Poster.jpg Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Susan Gunnell recognized the HHCS student winners in the Violence Prevention Poster and Writing Contest at the January Board Meeting. She awarded a certificate to Malia Galloway, a third grade student at Valley Forge Elementary, and Gulhanim Sarvarov, a third grade student at Valley Forge Elementary, will be awarded with a certificate as well. The contest was organized by Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. Contributed photo