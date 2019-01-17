Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
January 3
Kevin D. Reynolds, driving under suspension, fictitious plates
January 4
Kerry A. Smith, warrant arrest
Ginger R. Marshall, warrant arrest
Ryan E. Ehlers, possession of marijuana
Josef A. Pollard, OVI
January 5
Larry L. Duff, warrant arrest
John D. Bartee, warrant arrest
Sabrina R. Overton, theft without consent
Donald G. Wood, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Tyler J. Lewis, warrant arrest
Santiago Panzardi, OVI
January 6
Jordan T. Snow, domestic violence
Terrance L. Johnson, aggravated robbery
Courtney M. Pugh, warrant arrest
Jessica C. Cottrill, warrant arrest
Jermaine M. Tinsley, disorderly conduct
January 7
John W. Bliss, warrant arrest
Alexander J. Lyons, possession of marijuana
Joseph R. Rossi, theft without consent
Antonios E. Laster, felony warrant arrest
January 8
Curtis L. Veal
Mindy R. Picklesimer, theft
Raquel L. Morgan, domestic violencd
January 9
Brandon E. Williams, felony marijuana possession
Bradley C. Smith, felony drug possession
Justin M. Snyder, felony forgery, felony receiving stolen property
Harold F. Halton, theft without consent
Alfred E. Armour, domestic violence
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.