Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

January 3

Kevin D. Reynolds, driving under suspension, fictitious plates

January 4

Kerry A. Smith, warrant arrest

Ginger R. Marshall, warrant arrest

Ryan E. Ehlers, possession of marijuana

Josef A. Pollard, OVI

January 5

Larry L. Duff, warrant arrest

John D. Bartee, warrant arrest

Sabrina R. Overton, theft without consent

Donald G. Wood, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Tyler J. Lewis, warrant arrest

Santiago Panzardi, OVI

January 6

Jordan T. Snow, domestic violence

Terrance L. Johnson, aggravated robbery

Courtney M. Pugh, warrant arrest

Jessica C. Cottrill, warrant arrest

Jermaine M. Tinsley, disorderly conduct

January 7

John W. Bliss, warrant arrest

Alexander J. Lyons, possession of marijuana

Joseph R. Rossi, theft without consent

Antonios E. Laster, felony warrant arrest

January 8

Curtis L. Veal

Mindy R. Picklesimer, theft

Raquel L. Morgan, domestic violencd

January 9

Brandon E. Williams, felony marijuana possession

Bradley C. Smith, felony drug possession

Justin M. Snyder, felony forgery, felony receiving stolen property

Harold F. Halton, theft without consent

Alfred E. Armour, domestic violence

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

