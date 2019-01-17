HHCS School board recognized for service

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Superintendent Sue Gunnell presented certificates to members of the Huber Heights Board of Education. Pictured left to right HHCS Treasurer Gina Helmick, Board of Education Members Tony Cochren, William Harris, Mark Combs, Kelly Bledsoe, and HHCS Superintendent Susan Gunnell.

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Superintendent Sue Gunnell presented certificates to members of the Huber Heights Board of Education. Pictured left to right HHCS Treasurer Gina Helmick, Board of Education Members Tony Cochren, William Harris, Mark Combs, Kelly Bledsoe, and HHCS Superintendent Susan Gunnell. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_HHSchoolBoard.jpg January is School Board Recognition Month, and Superintendent Sue Gunnell presented certificates to members of the Huber Heights Board of Education. Pictured left to right HHCS Treasurer Gina Helmick, Board of Education Members Tony Cochren, William Harris, Mark Combs, Kelly Bledsoe, and HHCS Superintendent Susan Gunnell. Contributed photo