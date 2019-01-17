Morgan to serve as Vice Mayor

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council members have selected Seth Morgan as the city’s vice mayor for 2019.

Council first voted on Councilman Richard Shaw’s nomination of Glenn Otto for the position. Council voted down that proposal 7-1, with Otto casting the only yes vote. Morgan was then nominated by Mark Campbell and was approved unanimously.

The vice mayor performs the duties of the mayor when the mayor is unavailable.

Also Monday night, city council:



Approved a contract with Outdoor Enterprise LLC for phase three of the Chambersburg Road widening project. The contract calls for the work to be done at a cost not to exceed $1 million and also sets aside $100,000 to relocate a gas pipeline. A portion of the cost will be paid by a grant from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.



Approved a contract with RA Consultants for $45,000 for the third phase of the city’s sanitary sewer survey.



In response to questions from Councilman Mark Campbell, council heard City Manager Rob Schommer explain that the city’s water rate increases were implemented at the beginning of January. Proceeds from the rate increase will go toward the city water softening project and the water pressure project. Schommer said that the residents should notice softer water by next spring.



Appointed Richard Shaw and Andy Hill as representatives and Jeff Gore as alternate to the First Tier Suburbs Consortium.



Named Nancy Byrge as the city representative and Don Webb as alternate to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Also named Russ Bergman as the city representative and Scott Falkowski as alternate to the MVRPC Technical Advisory Committee.



Reappointed Terry Walton to the planning commission for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2024.



Reappointed Don Stewart to the board of zoning appeals for a term expiring Jan. 31, 2024.



Listened to a report from Shaw about the Miracle League Network, which provides recreational facilities including baseball and softball fields for handicapped children. Shaw and Otto paid a visit to recreational facilities in Findlay, Ohio, which recently hosted the first Miracle League National All-Star Game. Shaw said he is hopeful the city and the YMCA can work together on similar facilities for Huber Heights.



Heard Schommer report on the new dedicated Republic Services email address for city residents. Questions or concerns can be sent to Republic at HuberHeights@republicservices.com Republic provides trash collection and recycling services for the city.



By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

