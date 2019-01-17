New homes coming to Windbrooke Subdivision

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council approved a land sale Monday night that will add approximately 79 more homes to the Windbrooke subdivision.

Council unanimously approved the sale of 34.25 acres to Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC (DEC Land Co.) for $1 million. The property was acquired by the city when the water tower located near Route 40 was constructed. Windbrooke is located on Route 40 east of Route 202.

City Manager Rob Schommer said the property is zoned single family residential and has streets and lots already planned, so “turnaround time should be fairly quick.”

Carriage Trails at the Heights will make three payments to the city in the next 12 months. Funds from the sale will go into the city’s new Transformative Economic Development Fund, devoted to economic development in Huber Heights.

“This is a great opportunity,” Schommer said. “The value of the land when we purchased it was some $300,000 and change.

“We can look forward to a new expansion and some additional new homes going into that area soon, as the developer is ready to mobilize and get moving on this upon execution of this (contract).”

Streets both new and old also were on council’s mind Monday.

Schommer told council that city crews worked from 3 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday to clear streets of snow following Saturday’s snowstorm. The city used 300 tons of salt to help clear the streets.

Councilman Andy Hill complimented city employees for their work on the streets.

“I would just like to say thank-you to the street department for the great job they did this weekend,” he said. “I had a streets department employee reach out to me and they only have eight trucks and 22 employees and they were able to get our streets cleared by 5 o’clock the next day after nearly 24 hours of snow. I think that’s an amazing job.”

Also on Monday night, council voted to accept a number of new streets from the Carriage Trails subdivision. The streets total 15,190 feet and include portions of Meadowview Street, Cattail Drive, Wood Reed Drive, Lakeside Street, Arrowwood Street, Buttonbush Drive, Spicebush Drive, Blackhaw Way, Woodmint Drive, Sunset Maple Drive, Scarlet Oak Drive, Dry Run Street, Forestedge Street, River Birch Street, Red Buckeye Drive and Tussock Drive.

And council also approved a name change for a city street. Belmont Way in the Lexington Place Subdivision will be Belmont Way no more. In order to prevent confusion with nearby Belmont Court, the street will now be known to Colonial Way. City staff asked the change be made before any homes were constructed on the new street.

Council’s next scheduled meeting is Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at city hall. Council will hold a work session on Jan. 22, 6 p.m., city hall.

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

