Hotel California joins Dayton Philharmonic

DAYTON — On Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 8 pm in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, will present the fourth concert in the 2018–2019 Dayton Freight Rockin’ Orchestra Series, A Salute to The Eagles featuring Hotel California. Associate Sponsor for this performance is Miller-Valentine Group.

Drawn by California’s cultural explosion in the late 1960s, a young up-and-coming musician named Glenn Frey moved from his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, to Los Angeles. There, he immersed himself in the music scene and, for a period of time, lived with another up-and-coming musician named Jackson Browne, whom he credits for helping him become a more disciplined musician. But it was another friend and roommate, J.D. Souther, who gave Frey his big break when he convinced his then- girlfriend Linda Ronstadt to hire Frey and three others, bassist Randy Meisner, guitarist Bernie Leadon, and drummer Don Henley, to work as her backing band for a 1971 tour. When the Ronstadt gig ended, the four musicians decided to continue on as a band, and The Eagles were born.

In an extraordinary career that spans more than 40 years, The Eagles created an indelible musical legacy that includes six number one albums, more than a dozen Top 40 hits, and six Grammy Awards.

Founded in 1986, Hotel California is the premier Eagles tribute band. The band members came together “with the intent of filling the void left by the demise of The Eagles in 1982.” It has been stated that the group is the “next-best thing” to The Eagles themselves, and they carry that spirit worldwide as they celebrate the legendary band, its music, and the memories connected with those songs.

This highly sought-after group has the lead vocal similarity and instrumental authenticity to make true many of The Eagles’ timeless songs. Hotel California joins the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra this February to bring the spirit of The Eagles to the Schuster, performing the band’s greatest hits, including “Take It Easy,” “Heartache Tonight,” “Take It to the Limit,” “Already Gone,” “The Best of My Love,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Witchy Woman,” and, of course, “Hotel California.” In addition, Hotel California will feature a few solo works from Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, and Don Henley.

Tickets for A Salute to The Eagles featuring Hotel California start at $24 and are available at Ticket Center Stage (937) 228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and student discounts are available at the box office. For more information or to order subscriptions, including flexible subscription types that include performances by Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Opera and Dayton Ballet, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Philharmonic.jpg