What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

First Semester Reports cards

Progress Book report with first semester grades and report card for parent and student viewing will be available January 11, 2019 after 3:00 p.m.

College Credit Plus parent meeting

College Credit Plus (CCP) parent meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15 at 6 pm in the Wayne High School Performing Arts Center (PAC) all students who are interested in taking CCP classes during the 2019-20 school year need to attend this informational meeting presented by Sinclair Community College.

No school on MLK Day

The Huber Heights City Schools will be closed on Monday, December 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Weisenborn tutoring

Free Peer-to-Peer After School Tutoring National Junior Honor Society offers after-school tutoring for all students from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. (Room B111 for the months of February, and April; Room B117 for the months of November, January, March, and May).

Weisenborn 2019 Annual Fair

All are invited to the Weisenborn Science Fair on Thursday, January 17. Participants, staff, and judges should be there at 2:30 p.m. with the open house starting at approximately 3:15 after judging is complete. The Fair is for students in grades 7-8. For more information, call Mrs. Barnhart at 237-6350.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

