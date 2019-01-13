Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
December 20
Perry G. Bryant, criminal trespass
David A. Hackett, throwing or shooting missiles
Joshua S. Ewing, felony warrant arrest, resisting arrest
Brandon M. Gaston, theft without consent
Christina L. Turley, theft without consent
Jamie S. Burney, criminal trespass
Tommy J. Coles, OVI Physical control, public indecency
Renee A. Shippy, negligent assault, OVI, failure to stop after accident
December 21
Patrick J. Dardis, domestic violence
David M. Adcox, domestic violence
Perry G. Bryant, criminal trespass
December 22
Elaine M. Helman, felony warrant arrest
Lindsey M. Poling, felony warrant arrest
Aaron R. Slaven, possession of drug abuse instruments, felony warrant arrest
Bradley C. Smith, disorderly conduct
Ryan L. Keith, theft, resisiting arrest, felony warrant arrest
December 23
Alexis M. Adams, warrant arrest
Ryan B. Harker, assault
December 26
Konner L. Hilemaan
December 27
Alvaro S. Huerta, OVI
December 28
Nyem E. Wilson, possession of marijuana
Bradley C. Smith, felony warrant arrest (3)
Kathryn E. Gray, warrant arrest
December 29
Zachary A. Debarr, domestic violence, assault
Gene E. Blatchford, carrying concealed weapon (felony)
Bryan F. Slone, warrant arrest
Aryan W. Garden, warrant arrest
Sean M. Sain, felony domestic violence, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest
Christine R. Cox, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
December 30
Sarah A. Quinn, warrant arrest
December 31
Larry L. Duff, receiving stolen property
Joshua K. Taylor, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Jillian M. Smith, drug paraphernalia
Ashley S. Houk, felony domestic violence, warrant arrest
January 2
Ignacio Ortiz, Jr., domestic violence
Lemond D. Chambers, possession of drug abuse instruments
Haley B. Blythe, theft
Gerald R. Marquardt, theft
Cheyenne K. Payton, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.