Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

December 20

Perry G. Bryant, criminal trespass

David A. Hackett, throwing or shooting missiles

Joshua S. Ewing, felony warrant arrest, resisting arrest

Brandon M. Gaston, theft without consent

Christina L. Turley, theft without consent

Jamie S. Burney, criminal trespass

Tommy J. Coles, OVI Physical control, public indecency

Renee A. Shippy, negligent assault, OVI, failure to stop after accident

December 21

Patrick J. Dardis, domestic violence

David M. Adcox, domestic violence

Perry G. Bryant, criminal trespass

December 22

Elaine M. Helman, felony warrant arrest

Lindsey M. Poling, felony warrant arrest

Aaron R. Slaven, possession of drug abuse instruments, felony warrant arrest

Bradley C. Smith, disorderly conduct

Ryan L. Keith, theft, resisiting arrest, felony warrant arrest

December 23

Alexis M. Adams, warrant arrest

Ryan B. Harker, assault

December 26

Konner L. Hilemaan

December 27

Alvaro S. Huerta, OVI

December 28

Nyem E. Wilson, possession of marijuana

Bradley C. Smith, felony warrant arrest (3)

Kathryn E. Gray, warrant arrest

December 29

Zachary A. Debarr, domestic violence, assault

Gene E. Blatchford, carrying concealed weapon (felony)

Bryan F. Slone, warrant arrest

Aryan W. Garden, warrant arrest

Sean M. Sain, felony domestic violence, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest

Christine R. Cox, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

December 30

Sarah A. Quinn, warrant arrest

December 31

Larry L. Duff, receiving stolen property

Joshua K. Taylor, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Jillian M. Smith, drug paraphernalia

Ashley S. Houk, felony domestic violence, warrant arrest

January 2

Ignacio Ortiz, Jr., domestic violence

Lemond D. Chambers, possession of drug abuse instruments

Haley B. Blythe, theft

Gerald R. Marquardt, theft

Cheyenne K. Payton, theft

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

