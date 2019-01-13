Community Calendar

CPR class offered

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Fire Division is offereing a CPR/AED class open to the public on Monday, January 14 from 5:30 – 9 p.m at Fire Station 22, 7008 Brandt Pike. The cost is $40 per person. To register contact Lt. John Russell at (937) 237-6055.

Christmas Tree collection

HUBER HEIGHTS — Residents looking to discard their live Christmas tree may place the tree out for Republic Services to pick it up with your normal trash collection. They will pick them up through January for those wo plan to hold on to it a little longer into the month.

Huber Heights City Council to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, January 14 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Parks and Recreation Board to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Parks and Recreation Board will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, January 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

HUBER HIEGHTS — The Knights of Columbus #4424 is hosting a Fish Fry the third Friday of each month from October through May. The next one is Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage, Hot Dogs and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including French Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $13 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; and under 5 Free. $38 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. All are welcome.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the a.m.erican Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Cha.m.bersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

