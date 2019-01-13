HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of January 14 – 18:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, January 14
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, January 15
Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, January 16
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, January 17
Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, January 18
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, January 14
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, January 15
Hot dog on bun, waffle fries, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, January 16
Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, January 17
French toast w/sausage patties, hash brown, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, January 18
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, January 14
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, January 15
Hot dog on bun, waffle fries, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, January 16
Bacon cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, January 17
French toast w/sausage patties, hash brown, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, January 18
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, January 14
Mini cheese pizza bagels or spicy chicken on bun, green beans, baby carrots w/dip
Tuesday, January 15
Philly cheesesteak on bun or grilled chicken on bun, waffle fries, cucumber slices, choice of fruit
Wednesday, January 16
Bacon cheeseburger on bun or hot dog on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Thursday, January 17
French toeast w/sausage or ham and cheese melt on bun, hash brown, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, January 18
Chicken & noodles or chicken patty on bun, mashed potatoes, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.