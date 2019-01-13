HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of January 14 – 18:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, January 14

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, January 15

Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, January 16

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, January 17

Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, January 18

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, January 14

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, January 15

Hot dog on bun, waffle fries, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, January 16

Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, January 17

French toast w/sausage patties, hash brown, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, January 18

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, January 14

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, January 15

Hot dog on bun, waffle fries, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, January 16

Bacon cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, January 17

French toast w/sausage patties, hash brown, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, January 18

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, January 14

Mini cheese pizza bagels or spicy chicken on bun, green beans, baby carrots w/dip

Tuesday, January 15

Philly cheesesteak on bun or grilled chicken on bun, waffle fries, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Wednesday, January 16

Bacon cheeseburger on bun or hot dog on bun, baked beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Thursday, January 17

French toeast w/sausage or ham and cheese melt on bun, hash brown, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, January 18

Chicken & noodles or chicken patty on bun, mashed potatoes, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.