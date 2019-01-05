McCormick appointed prosecutor

DAYTON — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that Ms. Elizabeth L. McCormick has been appointed to the position of Assistant Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney.

Ms. McCormick received her law degree in 2011 from the University of Dayton School of Law. She received her undergraduate degree in Political Science in 2007 from The University of Dayton.

Elizabeth is assigned to the Intake/Grand Jury Section of the Prosecutor’s Office. The Intake/Grand Jury Section is comprised of assistant prosecuting attorneys whose primary responsibility is conducting Preliminary Hearings in the municipal courts as well as presenting cases for indictment before the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

From 2011 until joining our office, Elizabeth was an Assistant Clark County Prosecuting Attorney in Springfield, Ohio.

Elizabeth is originally from Columbus, Ohio and currently resides with her husband and their two daughters in Kettering.

