Cold campaign to launch Thursday

DAYTON — Sheriff Rob Streck from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office today announced that the sheriff’s office will be running a new social media campaign called “#ColdCaseThursday” starting January 3, 2019. The goal of the campaign is to reach out to the public and request their assistance in finding any information that might be helpful in solving these unsolved cases.

“During Sheriff Plummer’s tenure as Sheriff, he always showed great concern for unsolved violent crimes throughout his career,” said Streck. “My goal is that by launching this new campaign, it might encourage someone to come forward with critical information so that families of these victims can finally receive the answers and long overdue justice they deserve.”

Once a month, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will release a new cold case on social media in hopes of finding the last missing puzzle piece to solving these unsolved cases. Authorities want the public to know that they can request to provide these tips anonymously and can submit them to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office through Facebook, calling the Special Investigations Unit at 937-224-6499, or by calling the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). The Miami Valley Crime Stoppers provide rewards for tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of people charged with felony offenses.

The first case will be released on January 3rd, 2019 on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page which can be located at www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountySheriff.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_StreckR_05.jpeg Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck MCSO Photo