HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of January 7 – 11:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, January 7

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, January 8

Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, January 9

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, January 10

Cereal, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, January 11

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, January 7

Chicken tenders w/ dinner roll, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, January 8

Chicken patty on bun, corn, cucumber slices, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, January 9

Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, January 10

Rib B Que on bun, waffle fries, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, January 11

Cheese calzone, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, January 7

Chicken tenders w/ dinner roll, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, January 8

Chicken patty on bun, corn, cucumber slices, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, January 9

Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, January 10

Rib B Que on bun, waffle fries, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, January 11

Cheese calzone, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, January 7

Chicken tenders w/dinner roll or cheeseburger on bun, green beans, baby carrots w/dip

Tuesday, January 8

Choice of pizza or Bosco cheesesticks, corn, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Wednesday, January 9

Fish tacos or spicy chicken on bun, black beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Thursday, January 10

Rib B Que on bun or burrito, waffle fries, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, January 11

Cheese calzone or Italian sub on bun, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.