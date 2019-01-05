HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of January 7 – 11:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, January 7
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, January 8
Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, January 9
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, January 10
Cereal, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, January 11
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, January 7
Chicken tenders w/ dinner roll, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, January 8
Chicken patty on bun, corn, cucumber slices, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, January 9
Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, January 10
Rib B Que on bun, waffle fries, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, January 11
Cheese calzone, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, January 7
Chicken tenders w/ dinner roll, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, January 8
Chicken patty on bun, corn, cucumber slices, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, January 9
Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, celery sticks w/dip, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, January 10
Rib B Que on bun, waffle fries, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, January 11
Cheese calzone, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, January 7
Chicken tenders w/dinner roll or cheeseburger on bun, green beans, baby carrots w/dip
Tuesday, January 8
Choice of pizza or Bosco cheesesticks, corn, cucumber slices, choice of fruit
Wednesday, January 9
Fish tacos or spicy chicken on bun, black beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Thursday, January 10
Rib B Que on bun or burrito, waffle fries, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, January 11
Cheese calzone or Italian sub on bun, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.