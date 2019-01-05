What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

First Semester Reports cards

Progress Book report with first semester grades and report card for parent and student viewing will be available January 11, 2019 after 3:00 p.m.

Board of Education to meet

The Huber Heights Board of Education will hold its 2019 organizational meeting on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at Wright Brothers Elementary School. The Board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

No school on MLK Day

The Huber Heights City Schools will be closed on Monday, December 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Weisenborn tutoring

Free Peer-to-Peer After School Tutoring National Junior Honor Society offers after-school tutoring for all students from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. (Room B111 for the months of February, and April; Room B117 for the months of November, January, March, and May).

Softball/baseball facility seeking name

Huber Heights City Schools has built a new baseball and softball facility thanks to a large donation. The naming committee is seeking input from members of the school community for the name of the building. Please submit a brief, two-paragraph statement justifying the name choice by January 10th, 2019. Visit https://s.surveyplanet.com/5JJ1OrOci to submit your idea.

Weisenborn to create MakerSpace

Weisenborn Junior High is in the process of creating a MakerSpace for the school. A MakerSpace brings together a variety of materials that allows students to plan, problem-solve, innovate, and have fun. The MakerSpace at Weisenborn will have materials for activities including electrical circuitry, robotics, sewing, crocheting, and design. Weisenborn is looking for the local community to donate supplies. All donations can be dropped off at the Weisenborn front office and donors need to let them know the materials are for the MakerSpace. Weisenborn plans to launch the MakerSpace during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year and be fully operational for the 2019-20 school year.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

