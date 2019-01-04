Meng is Grand Champion

HUBER HEIGHTS — Sifu Vincent Meng of Huber Heights recently returned from China with some heavy metals. He led the US National Team at the First World Open Wing Chun Championship in Foshan, China and won Grand Champion (male) and took gold in the full-contact fighting in the 70kg division.

Wing Chun is a traditional martial art from China made popular in the West first by Bruce Lee and has seen a surge in recent years due to the success of the Ip Man series of movies. Vincent’s father, Grand Master Benny Meng – founder of Meng’s Martial Arts in Huber Heights – is a recognized world leader in the Wing Chun system, curator of the Ving Tsun Museum, and founder of Shaolin Wing Chun. Meng’s Martial Arts has two locations locally – North Dayton in Huber Heights and South Dayton in Centerville next door to Magsig Middle School.

Vincent started training in the martial arts when he was 3 years old and set his sights on the Olympics. He continues to train on a very regimented schedule and while maintaining a high GPA at the University of Dayton. He currently holds 5 World Titles in four separate combat sports, the only person to have such an accomplishment.

2018 IWUF World Wing Chun Championships

GRAND CHAMPION (Taolu, MYJ Dummy, Chi Sao, Mai San Jong) China Foshan

Mai San Jong – WC Full Contact Fighting, 70kg: GOLD China Foshan

Wooden Dummy – SILVER China Foshan

2018 World University Taekwondo Festival — Team Division: GOLD Korean Muju

2018 USA National Collegiate Taekwondo Championships — 63kg: GOLD USA

First FISU World University Wushu Championship – USA Team Member China Macau

2018 USAWKF National Championships – Sanda 60kg: GOLD USA

2018 World Kuoshu Lei Tai Champion — GOLD USA

2018 World Kuoshu Competitor of the Year Male Lei Tai Division USA

2017 World Traditional Championships – GOLD Wing Chun Advanced Forms (Sichuan, China)

In China, there were over 1,000 competitors from more than 20 countries. The US team was led by Grand Master Benny Meng of the Shaolin Wing Chun lineage, and brought home 2 Gold, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze medals.

The entire US National Team and International Shaolin Wing Chun Competitors:

Vincent Meng (USA)

Gold in Male Grand Champion

Gold in 70kg Mai San Jong

Silver in Muk Yan Jong

4th in Bul Gee

5th in Chi Sao

Brad Ryan (USA)

Bronze in Chum Kiu

4th in Chi Sao

7th in Bul Gee

Scott Stapleton (USA)

4th in Baat Jaam Dou

4th in Siu Nim Tau

4th in Chi Sao

5th in Chum Kiu

Jeevan Sekhar (USA)

5th in Chi Sao

5th in 65kg Mai San Jong

Doug Zeller (USA)

5th in Siu Nim Tau

Ross Padak (USA)

8th in Chum Kiu

Ray Guleser (France)

Gold in 90kg Mai San Jong

Bronze in SNT

Mohammed Al Medlj (Kuwait)

5th in Siu Nim Tau

Other team members: Cheng Yi Huang and Ho Wen Chang (Taiwan)

Vincent Meng of Huber Heights was the male grand champion and Helen Ruth Mccall of Canada was named the female grand champion. They are pictured at the closing ceremony with a member of the organizing committee. Vincent Meng celebrates being named Grand Champion at the First World Open Wing Chun Championship in Foshan, China.