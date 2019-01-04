Meng is Grand Champion

HUBER HEIGHTS — Sifu Vincent Meng of Huber Heights recently returned from China with some heavy metals. He led the US National Team at the First World Open Wing Chun Championship in Foshan, China and won Grand Champion (male) and took gold in the full-contact fighting in the 70kg division.
Wing Chun is a traditional martial art from China made popular in the West first by Bruce Lee and has seen a surge in recent years due to the success of the Ip Man series of movies. Vincent’s father, Grand Master Benny Meng – founder of Meng’s Martial Arts in Huber Heights – is a recognized world leader in the Wing Chun system, curator of the Ving Tsun Museum, and founder of Shaolin Wing Chun. Meng’s Martial Arts has two locations locally – North Dayton in Huber Heights and South Dayton in Centerville next door to Magsig Middle School.
Vincent started training in the martial arts when he was 3 years old and set his sights on the Olympics. He continues to train on a very regimented schedule and while maintaining a high GPA at the University of Dayton. He currently holds 5 World Titles in four separate combat sports, the only person to have such an accomplishment.
2018 IWUF World Wing Chun Championships
GRAND CHAMPION (Taolu, MYJ Dummy, Chi Sao, Mai San Jong) China Foshan
Mai San Jong – WC Full Contact Fighting, 70kg: GOLD China Foshan
Wooden Dummy – SILVER China Foshan
2018 World University Taekwondo Festival — Team Division: GOLD Korean Muju
2018 USA National Collegiate Taekwondo Championships — 63kg: GOLD USA
First FISU World University Wushu Championship – USA Team Member China Macau
2018 USAWKF National Championships – Sanda 60kg: GOLD USA
2018 World Kuoshu Lei Tai Champion — GOLD USA
2018 World Kuoshu Competitor of the Year Male Lei Tai Division USA
2017 World Traditional Championships – GOLD Wing Chun Advanced Forms (Sichuan, China)
In China, there were over 1,000 competitors from more than 20 countries. The US team was led by Grand Master Benny Meng of the Shaolin Wing Chun lineage, and brought home 2 Gold, 1 Silver, and 1 Bronze medals.
The entire US National Team and International Shaolin Wing Chun Competitors:
Vincent Meng (USA)
Gold in Male Grand Champion
Gold in 70kg Mai San Jong
Silver in Muk Yan Jong
4th in Bul Gee
5th in Chi Sao
Brad Ryan (USA)
Bronze in Chum Kiu
4th in Chi Sao
7th in Bul Gee
Scott Stapleton (USA)
4th in Baat Jaam Dou
4th in Siu Nim Tau
4th in Chi Sao
5th in Chum Kiu
Jeevan Sekhar (USA)
5th in Chi Sao
5th in 65kg Mai San Jong
Doug Zeller (USA)
5th in Siu Nim Tau
Ross Padak (USA)
8th in Chum Kiu
Ray Guleser (France)
Gold in 90kg Mai San Jong
Bronze in SNT
Mohammed Al Medlj (Kuwait)
5th in Siu Nim Tau
Other team members: Cheng Yi Huang and Ho Wen Chang (Taiwan)