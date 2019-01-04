Students qualify for District Spelling Bee

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Schools have completed their building spelling bees in anticipation of the district-wide spelling bee that will be held on January 9. The spelling bees follow the same rules as the Scripps National Spelling Bee which will be held for the 94th time next spring. The building winners and runners up are:

Charles Huber Elementary – Autumn Rose, champion; Celianne Njumashua, runner-up

Monticello Elementary – Scarlet Manley, champion; Lillian Creeger, runner-up

Rushmore Elementary – Sabrina Pashaliev, champion; Trinity Keller, runner-up

Valley Forge Elementary – Ziya Patel, champion; Kimora Davis, runner-up

Wright Brothers Elementary – Jackson Eddings, champion; Judah Harris, runner-up

Weisenborn Junior High – Aaliyah Hooper, champion; Enna Eastman, runner-up

District and building winners will advance to the Dayton-area Spelling Bee Collaborative online test administered by Scripps. Top finishers advanceo quailify for the regional contest. The winner of that spelling bee receives an all-expenses paid trip to the Bee Week 2019 held May 26-31 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Nationak Harbor, Maryland.

Autumn Rose was the champion of the Charles Huber Elementary Spelling Bee. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Huber1.jpg Autumn Rose was the champion of the Charles Huber Elementary Spelling Bee. HHCS Photo Celianne Mjumashua was the runner-up of the Charles Huber Elementary Spelling Bee. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Huber2.jpg Celianne Mjumashua was the runner-up of the Charles Huber Elementary Spelling Bee. HHCS Photo Lillian Creeger (left) was the runner-up and Scarlet Manley (right) the champion of the Monticello Elementary School Spelling Bee. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Monticello.jpg Lillian Creeger (left) was the runner-up and Scarlet Manley (right) the champion of the Monticello Elementary School Spelling Bee. HHCS Photo Trinity Keller (left) was the runner-up and Sadrina Pashaliev the champion of the Rushmore Elementary School Spelling Bee. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Rushmore.jpg Trinity Keller (left) was the runner-up and Sadrina Pashaliev the champion of the Rushmore Elementary School Spelling Bee. HHCS Photo Kimora Davis (left) was the runner-up and Ziya Patel was the champion of the Valley Forge Elementary School Spelling Bee. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_ValleyForg.jpg Kimora Davis (left) was the runner-up and Ziya Patel was the champion of the Valley Forge Elementary School Spelling Bee. HHCS Photo Enna Eastman (left) was the runner-up and Aaliyah Hooper the champion of the Weisenborn Junior High Spelling Bee. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Weisenborn.jpg Enna Eastman (left) was the runner-up and Aaliyah Hooper the champion of the Weisenborn Junior High Spelling Bee. HHCS Photo Judah Harris (left) was the runner-up, Jackson Eddings (center) was champion, and Eli Nelson (right) was third in the Wright Brothers Elementary School Spelling Bee. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_WrightBrothers.jpg Judah Harris (left) was the runner-up, Jackson Eddings (center) was champion, and Eli Nelson (right) was third in the Wright Brothers Elementary School Spelling Bee. HHCS Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

