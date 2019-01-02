Huber Heights police seek persons of interest

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are seeking a pair of persons of interest possibly involved in a credit card theft that occurred on December 20.

On that date, a credit card was stolen from a citizen at a local business. A short time later the credit card appeared to have been used by two people at a local store.

Detectives would like to talk to the two people pictured. The first is a female that is wearing a black coat and possibly purple pants or leggings. The second is a male wearing a blue hoodie with a design on it and blue jeans. If you know these two or have any information please call Huber Heights Police at 937-233-1565.

The Huber Heights Police Department is seeking the identity of these two individuals who may be linked to a stolen credit card. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Suspect1.jpg The Huber Heights Police Department is seeking the identity of these two individuals who may be linked to a stolen credit card. HHPD Photo The Huber Heights Police Department is seeking the identity of these two individuals who may be linked to a stolen credit card. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/01/web1_Suspect2.jpg The Huber Heights Police Department is seeking the identity of these two individuals who may be linked to a stolen credit card. HHPD Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier

