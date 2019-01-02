Huber Heights police seek persons of interest

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are seeking a pair of persons of interest possibly involved in a credit card theft that occurred on December 20.
On that date, a credit card was stolen from a citizen at a local business. A short time later the credit card appeared to have been used by two people at a local store.
Detectives would like to talk to the two people pictured. The first is a female that is wearing a black coat and possibly purple pants or leggings. The second is a male wearing a blue hoodie with a design on it and blue jeans. If you know these two or have any information please call Huber Heights Police at 937-233-1565.
Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier