Weisenborn Students of the Month – December

Congratulations to the Weisenborn Junior High Students of the Month for December: Hayleigh Arnett, Maryam Askar, Emily Barlow, Silas Brown (not pictured), Dawnyale Cargle, Dominic Frierson, Brendan Graham, Jayden Gregory, Alex Hall, Sha-Mary Jones, Jeremiah Lakes, Braeden MacDonald, Jahi McDonald, Makayla Prechtl, Aaron Richardson, Lillian Setser (not pictured), Emma Simmons, Tyler Smith, Jalynn Stinson, Jordan Stinson, Patrick Stinson, Madi Stover, Jack Trego, and Landyn Wilson. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible, and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.

