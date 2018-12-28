Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

December 13

Benjamin C. Perl, theft without consent

Amanda D. Quartman, theft

Ashley N. Sturgill, felony warrant arrest

Patricia A. Slagle, theft

December 14

Briana N. Demolet, theft without consent

Juriah O. Bennett, warrant arrest

Daniel P. Slavinsky, violation of a protection order

Matthew A. Gibson, animals running at large

December 15

Krystal K. Buford, domestic violence

Ronald J. Isaac, warrant arrest (4), felony drug possession

December 16

William G. Mervar, OVI Physical control

Christopher M. Sturm, disorderly conduct

December 17

Michael J. Siehl, felony violation of protection order, felony menacing by stalking

Damien L. Chancellor, warrant arrest, possession of marijuana

Casey J. Bolender, disorderly conduct

Nyilah R. Folley, possession of marijuana

December 18

Jasmin M. Cole, possession of marijuana

William J. Barlowe, violation of protection order

Jeremy A. McInturff, felony warrant arrest

December 19

Ashley A. I. Noninsegna, theft, drug paraphernalia

Isaiah H. Crain, domestic violence

Vernette L. Tobierre-Desir, warrant arrest

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_police-logo-3.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.