Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
December 13
Benjamin C. Perl, theft without consent
Amanda D. Quartman, theft
Ashley N. Sturgill, felony warrant arrest
Patricia A. Slagle, theft
December 14
Briana N. Demolet, theft without consent
Juriah O. Bennett, warrant arrest
Daniel P. Slavinsky, violation of a protection order
Matthew A. Gibson, animals running at large
December 15
Krystal K. Buford, domestic violence
Ronald J. Isaac, warrant arrest (4), felony drug possession
December 16
William G. Mervar, OVI Physical control
Christopher M. Sturm, disorderly conduct
December 17
Michael J. Siehl, felony violation of protection order, felony menacing by stalking
Damien L. Chancellor, warrant arrest, possession of marijuana
Casey J. Bolender, disorderly conduct
Nyilah R. Folley, possession of marijuana
December 18
Jasmin M. Cole, possession of marijuana
William J. Barlowe, violation of protection order
Jeremy A. McInturff, felony warrant arrest
December 19
Ashley A. I. Noninsegna, theft, drug paraphernalia
Isaiah H. Crain, domestic violence
Vernette L. Tobierre-Desir, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.