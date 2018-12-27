December Safety Patrollers of the Month

The Huber Heights Police Division wanted to recognize the Safety Patrol students for their hard work and determination in keeping students and citizens safe. The Huber Heights Police Division treats Safety Patrol students from each elementary school in Huber Heights to CiCi’s Pizza as part of a Safety Patrol of the Month Luncheon. The Safety Patrol Advisors from each elementary school nominate their best students for this each month. The Huber Heights Police give the students certificates, lunch with Police Officers, and prizes.

The students chosen for the month of December (pictured left to right) are: Dylan Kristoff from Charles H Huber Elementary, Alex Arnett and Emma Wagers from Monticello Elementary, Lucas Miller and Carsynn Armitage from Rushmore Elementary, Johnny Fultz and Aeriana McCaffrey from Valley Forge Elementary, with Officer Shoemaker from the Huber Heights Police Officer. Not pictured is Carson Limberg from Charles H Huber Elementary.