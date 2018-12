Valley Forge Elementary welcomed author Judy Hayes to read her book, “Randolph the Green-Nosed Reindeer,” to third graders. The book is about how students can get involved and make a difference in the environment.

Valley Forge Elementary welcomed author Judy Hayes to read her book, “Randolph the Green-Nosed Reindeer,” to third graders. The book is about how students can get involved and make a difference in the environment. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_JudyHayes.jpeg Valley Forge Elementary welcomed author Judy Hayes to read her book, “Randolph the Green-Nosed Reindeer,” to third graders. The book is about how students can get involved and make a difference in the environment. Contributed photo