Gebhart retires from HHPD

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division held a retirement ceremony for Detective Gebhart on December 21. Detective Gebhart has served the City of Huber Heights for over 33 years. During that time, he has established himself as one of the area’s most knowledgeable fraud detectives. He has received numerous commendations from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

We are excited for Detective Gebhart but saying we will greatly miss him is an understatement. His knowledge and skill will be hard to replace. We wish him and his family the best.

Huber Heights Police Chief Mark Lightner presents Detective James Gebhart with a retirement badge during a ceremony on December 21, 2019. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_Retirement.jpg Huber Heights Police Chief Mark Lightner presents Detective James Gebhart with a retirement badge during a ceremony on December 21, 2019. HHPD photo Detective James Gebhart retired from the Huber Heights Police Department on December 21 after more than 33 years of service in the department. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_Retirement1.jpg Detective James Gebhart retired from the Huber Heights Police Department on December 21 after more than 33 years of service in the department. HHPD photo