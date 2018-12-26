Huber Heights man indicted for child rape

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights man has been arrested after being indicted for the rape of a child.

David S. Boughter, Jr., 52, is incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail after being indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for gross sexual imposition by force, two counts of rape by force or threat, and two acts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to jail records, Boughter was arrested by Huber Heights Police on December 13. He appeared before Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James A. Hensley, Jr. on December 17 where bond was initially set at $250,000.

Boughter was indicted on December 20 and his arraignment on the indicted charges is set for December 27 in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in Judge Barbara Gorman’s courtroom.

Boughter

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@gmail.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

