BBB urges caution on gift cards

DAYTON — Gift cards make a great gift for just about anyone. It helps ease the burden of shopping online and/or in the store for many. Plus, you know the recipient will get something they like at the right size and no duplicates. People spend more than $130 billion on gift cards every year and about $1 billion of those cards go unspent. Better Business Bureau offers tips on what to look for when shopping for a gift card.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), consumers will plan on buying an average four gift cards this year, worth about $45 each. When shopping for gift cards, BBB offers these tips:

Read the fine print before purchasing to determine if there are fees or expiration dates.

Look at the retailer’s financial situation. If the company looks to be on shaky ground, consider a gift card from another retailer.

Purchase gift cards with credit cards. Your credit card company may offer protection if the company goes out business.

Encourage recipients to use gift cards right away in case of store closings.

Make sure gift cards haven’t been tampered with, removed and placed back in their holders or the backs haven’t been scratched off.

Have employees scan gift cards to make sure they’re valid and have the proper value once purchased.

Keep the original receipt with the card as proof of purchase.

Advice recipients to register gift cards through the stores’ Web sites, if available, which allows them to check balances and get new cards if lost.

Buy from trustworthy sources. Gift cards offered on online exchanges or auction sites are sometimes counterfeit or stolen.

Keep your information private. Reputable organizations won’t ask for your personal information when purchasing a gift card.

Be wary buying gift cards from multi-vendor racks at retail stores, instead purchase them from behind the register or counter at the store.

If you have problems with a gift card, you can call the retailer or call the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov or call toll-free (877) 382-4357. You can also contact your BBB for a list of BBB Accredited Businesses in specific industries and Business Profiles on retailers and/or restaurants you’re planning to do business with. For more advice, visit www.bbb.org or calling (937) 222-5825 or (800) 776-5301.