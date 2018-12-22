VA Medical Center receives certification

DAYTON — The Joint Commission has awarded the “Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement” certification to the Dayton VA Medical Center. The Dayton VAMC is the only hospital in the Dayton region — and the only VA Medical Center in the country — to receive this advanced certification.

This is the second time the Dayton VAMC has received this certification by The Joint Commission, the leading accreditor of health care organizations in the United States. According to The Joint Commission, Veterans seen at the Dayton VAMC can expect high quality, comprehensive care; fewer complications; and a decreased length of inpatient stay.

The certification is granted to facilities which demonstrate proven success utilizing the whole care continuum, focusing on areas such as care transitions, quality continuity, pain management, quality of life levels, patient education, and activities of daily living. These performance measures were developed by experts in the fields of orthopedic surgery, anesthesia, rehabilitative medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, perioperative nursing, social work, and joint program administration.