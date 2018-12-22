Disney gains national recognition

A Monticello Elementary fifth grader in the SOAR program is receiving national recognition for her digital artwork. Maddie Disney designed a new classroom icon for Seesaw, an online platform for student-driven digital portfolios, and the company will make her design available for all classrooms to use. Students participated in webinars about building apps, jobs in computer science, and product design with Seesaw designers and engineers. They also learned about coding with Ozobots and littleBits, different kinds of modular electronics students can use to make inventions.

A Monticello Elementary fifth grader in the SOAR program is receiving national recognition for her digital artwork. Maddie Disney designed a new classroom icon for Seesaw, an online platform for student-driven digital portfolios, and the company will make her design available for all classrooms to use. Students participated in webinars about building apps, jobs in computer science, and product design with Seesaw designers and engineers. They also learned about coding with Ozobots and littleBits, different kinds of modular electronics students can use to make inventions. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_Disney.jpg A Monticello Elementary fifth grader in the SOAR program is receiving national recognition for her digital artwork. Maddie Disney designed a new classroom icon for Seesaw, an online platform for student-driven digital portfolios, and the company will make her design available for all classrooms to use. Students participated in webinars about building apps, jobs in computer science, and product design with Seesaw designers and engineers. They also learned about coding with Ozobots and littleBits, different kinds of modular electronics students can use to make inventions. Contributed photo