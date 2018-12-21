Shaw to serve on NLC committee

WASHINGTON — Richard E. Shaw, Jr., Ward 1 Councilmember, City of Huber Heights, Ohio, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2019 Community and Economic Development (CED) federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use, recreation and parks, historic preservation and international competitiveness. The appointment was announced by NLC President Karen Freeman-Wilson, Mayor of Gary, Indiana.

Mr. Shaw said, “I would like to thank the National League of Cities for this re-appointment to the Community and Economic Development Federal Advocacy Committee. As one of six Ohio elected officials to join this national committee, I will be working alongside the Ohio Municipal League to develop effective policy. My continuing goal is the utilization of local, state and federal resources in a way that enhances economic opportunities while improving social conditions in a sustainable way for the residents of Huber Heights, Ohio.”

As a committee member, Mr. Shaw will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Our federal advocacy committees help ensure that policymakers in Washington know what’s happening on the ground in our communities – and what is needed from our federal partners,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, Mayor of Gary, Indiana, and President of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Richard Shaw join NLC’s Community and Economic Development Committee on behalf of his residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Laurie-Anne Sayles, Councilmember, Gaithersburg, Maryland, Vice Chair Kristopher Dahir, Councilmember, Sparks, Nevada, and Vice Chair Kevin Thompson, Councilmember, Mesa, Arizona.

